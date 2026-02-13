Deadly shooting at South Carolina University: Two dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a student dormitory at South Carolina State University, prompting a campus lockdown and a law enforcement investigation, officials said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday inside an apartment at the Hugine Suites student housing complex, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or details about the condition of the injured person. Officials also have not confirmed whether a suspect has been identified or remains at large.

South Carolina State University, located in Orangeburg, enrolls more than 3,000 students and is one of two historically Black universities in the city, along with Claflin University.

The university said it requested assistance from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident. Classes scheduled for Friday were canceled as a precaution while authorities continue their investigation.

