Death toll from Indonesia school building collapse climbs to 3

The death toll from the collapse of a school building in Sidoarjo district of Indonesia's East Java province on Monday afternoon has risen to three, head of the National Search and Rescue Agency Mohammad Syafii said on Tuesday.

Nanang Sigit, head of the East Java Search and Rescue Office, said that the accident, which occurred at the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School, also left more than 80 people injured and 38 others trapped, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He said the collapsed building had been undergoing unauthorized renovation at the time of the incident.

Hundreds of rescuers have been deployed to the site to search for survivors. They are also supplying oxygen and water to those still trapped under the rubble.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

