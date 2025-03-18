Death toll from Israel’s overnight airstrikes on Gaza rises above 400 - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 404 Palestinians have been killed and 562 others wounded in the latest wave of Israeli attacks across Gaza, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

The latest update said a number of victims were still under the rubble, and efforts were under way to recover them, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

***

More than 300 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last night, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"The number of people killed in the Israeli attacks on Gaza has reached 308," the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on March 18 that it had carried out large-scale strikes on facilities in Gaza belonging to the Palestinian movement Hamas.

