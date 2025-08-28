Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia carried out a massive aerial assault on Ukrainian cities overnight on Aug. 28, launching missiles at Kyiv and striking areas far from the front lines.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack on the capital, including four children, authorities said. Three of them are aged 2, 14, and 17, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Twelve fatalities were reported in the Darnytskyi district, where a residential building was hit, and one person was killed in the Shevchenkivskyi district, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Thirty-eight people have been injured, the ministry said in its latest update. Earlier estimates provided by authorities put the number of injuries at over 40. At least 30 injured victims have been hospitalized, and 10 children are among the injured, Kyiv officials reported.

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine, and residents of nearly every region were urged to seek shelter as Russia launched hypersonic missiles and multiple waves of drones throughout the night. At least four MiG-31 aircraft — jets armed with Kinzhal missiles — took off during the attack.

