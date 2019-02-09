Death toll rises to 16 in Istanbul building collapse

The death toll from the collapse of a seven-story apartment building in Istanbul’s Kartal district has risen to 16, Anadolu Agency cited Turkey’s Interior Minis

Suleyman Soylu told reporters at the site that rescue work has been going on for 58 hours.

“Since our last statement, two more children have died,” he added.

The building collapsed Wednesday while 30 residents were inside. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.

A 16-year-old boy was rescued from the debris of the building early Friday.

On Thursday, rescue teams saved a 5-year-old girl identified as Azra Havva Tekgoz from the rubble.

Earlier Friday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 13 injured residents were in hospitals, including seven in intensive care.

