Declaration on establishment of International Liberation Front signed at Baku congress

A Declaration on the establishment of an International Liberation Front was signed on Thursday following the first Congress of Independence Movements from French-colonized territories held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Organized by the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe with the support of the Baku Initiative Group, the Congress brought together leaders from nearly 20 political parties and independence movements from Corsica, Melanesia, Polynesia, the Caribbean, and the Antilles islands, all of which are experiencing French colonialism.The Declaration was signed by the authorized officials of the 17 French and Dutch colonies present at the congress. The participants also approved the Front's Charter.The Declaration emphasizes Azerbaijan's significant role in the decolonization process, as well as the support and commitment of the Baku Initiative Group to the struggle for liberation of colonial territories, and expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan.The document condemns the racist and repressive policy of French colonialism, in particular, the crimes committed by the French government in New Caledonia and other colonial territories.The establishment of the International Liberation Front means the formation of a centralized platform against French colonialism - a united umbrella. The congress participants also decided to organize the struggle for independence in a more united manner and to coordinate their activities on the road to independence by defeating French colonialism.The Front, which will be open to membership from other territories currently under colonial domination, aims to unite the efforts of the French colonies in the process of decolonization and to bring the issues of self-determination fully to the world community.Moreover, the future activities of the Front include developing a strategy for the elimination of colonialism, including a Plan of Action and an Agenda, and presenting it to international organizations.The holding of the Congress of French Colonies became possible precisely due to its contribution to the process of decolonization of Azerbaijan, which took on the role of a locomotive during the presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement.The Baku Initiative Group continues to support the equitable struggle of the French colonies for liberation.

News.Az