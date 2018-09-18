Defense Minister checked the combat readiness of the units stationed on the high mountain peaks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry have checked the combat readiness of the units stationed along the line of contact (LoC) of the troops on the high mountain peaks.

The Minister of Defense, having heard detailed reports on the operational situation in this direction of the front, observed the enemy's foremost positions.

The Minister of Defense got acquainted with combat and moral-psychological training, as well as the social conditions of servicemen in units stationed on the line of confrontation with the enemy in the mountainous terrain and difficult climatic conditions, and gave specific instructions to command staff in connection with the timely and qualitative implementation of the necessary preparation work to the winter period.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov checked the organization of military service and combat duty, and on behalf of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief presented valuable gifts to a group of servicemen distinguished themselves in their service.

News.Az

