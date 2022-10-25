Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull regional security issues

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull regional security issues

On October 25, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to Türkiye, met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Hulusi Akar, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on the further development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, as well as regional security issues was held.


