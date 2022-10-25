Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull regional security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 25, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to Türkiye, met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Hulusi Akar, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on the further development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, as well as regional security issues was held.

News.Az