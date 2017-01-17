Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministry check level of combat training of mortar units

“The level of combat training of mortar units located on the frontline is being checked,” Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry said.

“The mortar detachments using 120 mm self-propelled systems CARDOM carry out tasks on the destruction of simulated light armored vehicles, living force, firing positions and imaginary enemy targets located behind the natural obstacles in the mountain-forest and steppe areas.

Military personnel performs standards for the forming-up of the units in the order of battle, detecting and determining the targets, selecting the place for shooting, repositioning and special training,” the Ministry said.

News.Az


