Defense Ministry delegation visits grave of military pilot Rashad Atakishiev

Under the instruction of the Minister of Defense, on the anniversary of the death of Lieutenant Colonel Rashad Atakishiev, the military pilot of MiG-29 of the Air Force of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights representatives of the ministry visited his grave, laid a wreath and honored his memory.

The officer Air Force, Colonel Elshad Panahov, speaking at the commemoration ceremony, stressed that R. Atakishiev during his service in the Azerbaijan Army had shown himself off the professional, exemplary officer, the patriot of his country, and his merits were always highly appreciated.

