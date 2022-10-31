Azerbaijan's MoD: General staff of Armenia is not aware of the operational situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated with reference to the chief of the general staff of the Armenian armed forces about the alleged losses and retreat of the Azerbaijan Army Units, as well as the change of position as a result of positional firefights with the Armenian armed forces units in the direction of the Istisu settlement is false, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

"The fact that the chief of the general staff of the opposing side's armed forces has made such a statement while there has been no change in the operational situation since October 24 testifies that he is not aware of the situation.

We inform that there have been no changes in the operational situation and the Azerbaijan Army Units continue conducting combat duty in their initial positions," said the Ministry.

