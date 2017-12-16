Defense Ministry holds extended collegium meeting on annual results

+ ↺ − 16 px

December 16, an extended meeting was held under the leadership of Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov with the participation of the members of the Collegium, dedicated to the results of the training of troops in the academic year 2017.

Fuad Alasgarov, Assistant to the President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, attended the meeting, the Defense Ministry told APA.

National leader Heydar Aliyev and the heroic sons who died for the territorial integrity of the country were commemorated in a minute of silence.

At the meeting, a report was heard on the work done in the field of army building and tasks carried out in the main areas. Participants also discussed recent reforms, the combat readiness of troops, etc.

The Minister of Defense delivered a report on the results of combat readiness, as well as tasks for the academic year 2018, talking about the progress achieved in recent years under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Hasanov, having analyzed the work done in the current year, drew attention to the issues of combat training, the moral and psychological state of personnel and the comprehensive provision of the defense system. The minister gave instructions to the command staff in connection with the fulfillment of the main tasks assigned to the Army in the next academic year with a view to improving the fighting skills of troops.

Upon the order of the Minister of Defense, servicemen who distinguished themselves combat readiness in the past academic year were awarded and they were awarded and given valuable prizes.

In the end, the draft decision of the collegium meeting was discussed and adopted.

News.Az

