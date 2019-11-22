Delegation of Azerbaijani community of Karabakh region holds meetings in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delegation of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan held a number of meetings during the visit to Turkey’s Ankara city, Chairman of the Azerba

First, the delegation met with the chairman of the Kizilcahamam municipality. Ganjaliyev thanked the chairman for creating a museum dedicated to the Khojaly genocide.

Then the Azerbaijani delegation was received by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal. Ganjaliyev also met with chairman of the Kecioren municipality Turgut Altinok.

Ganjaliyev thanked the chairman of the municipality for hospitality and for activity on recognition of the Khojaly genocide worldwide.

Before the visit to Ankara, the delegation visited the US, where it participated in the discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia’s crimes.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az