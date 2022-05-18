Delegation of ECO Parliamentary Assembly visits Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participants of the 3rd General Congress of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO), which was held in Baku on Tuesday, visited the Azerbaijani city of Shusha on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The delegation includes speakers of the Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani, Uzbek and Tajik parliaments, vice speakers of the Kazakh and Kyrgyz parliaments, as well as the ECO secretary general.

Aydin Karimov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, briefed the guests on the history of the city.

The congress participants also viewed the shot statues of Azerbaijan’s prominent cultural figures Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The guests then toured the Jidir Duzu (Jidir Plain) in Shusha.

News.Az