Delegation of Germany-S. Caucasus interparliamentary friendship group to visit Azerbaijan

The delegation of the Germany-South Caucasus interparliamentary friendship group will visit Azerbaijan in late May 2019, German ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab told reporters at the press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on April 23.

The ambassador stressed that the delegation will be headed by chairman of the Germany - South Caucasus interparliamentary friendship group Johannes Kahrs.

“Germany thoroughly supports and attaches great importance to the further strengthening and intensification of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU,” he said.

News.Az

