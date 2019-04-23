Delegation of Germany-S. Caucasus interparliamentary friendship group to visit Azerbaijan
The delegation of the Germany-South Caucasus interparliamentary friendship group will visit Azerbaijan in late May 2019, German ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab told reporters at the press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on April 23.
The ambassador stressed that the delegation will be headed by chairman of the Germany - South Caucasus interparliamentary friendship group Johannes Kahrs.
“Germany thoroughly supports and attaches great importance to the further strengthening and intensification of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU,” he said.
News.Az