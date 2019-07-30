Delegations of Kazakhstan and Iran met at the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 30, Acting Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Captain 1st Rank Zaur Hummatov has met with delegations headed by the representative of the Navy of Kazakhstan Captain 1st Rank Kanat Niyazbekov and the representative of the Naval Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Captain 1st Rank Hussein Hasani, the Defence Ministry told APA.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on the organization of the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

News.Az

