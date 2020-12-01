Yandex metrika counter

Delivery process of logistic support assets for Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh continues (VIDEO)

The process of delivering logistic support assets to our country for the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan continues, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. 

The logistic support assets brought for the Russian peacekeepers were delivered to their destination point through a designated route on December 1.


