Delivery process of logistic support assets for Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh continues (VIDEO)
- 01 Dec 2020 18:03
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
The process of delivering logistic support assets to our country for the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan continues, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The logistic support assets brought for the Russian peacekeepers were delivered to their destination point through a designated route on December 1.