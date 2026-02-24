Denmark boosts defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark has officially announced a substantial increase in funding for the security sector in response to the most significant external threats in decades.

According to the new plan, the country will reach NATO’s target of 3.5% of GDP by 2030, five years ahead of the Alliance’s previous schedules, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One of the key points of this strategy is to significantly strengthen support for Ukraine. In particular, in 2026, the government proposes to increase funding for Ukraine by about €509 million to meet immediate defense needs.

Overall, the economic plan provides for an additional €34.2 billion to be allocated throughout the program’s implementation period. These funds will be used for large-scale rearmament and strengthening Denmark’s military presence within NATO’s collective security framework.

According to the schedule, annual expenditures will gradually increase from an additional €2.87 billion in 2027 to more than €6 billion annually at the end of the decade. This funding will supplement the funds already reserved under the previous 2023 defense agreement.

