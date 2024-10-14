Yandex metrika counter

Denmark joins EU Mission in Armenia

A delegation from the Danish National Police has joined the EU Mission in Armenia ( EUMA ) on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, News.Az reports citing EUMA.

The delegation to be working within the EU Mission joined a patrol in the border area to learn more about EUMA’s work and activities on the ground.

