Denmark to provide €6 million for restoration of Ukraine's energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine will receive €6 million from Denmark to help restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian troop attacks, News.az reports citing foreign media .

This was announced by the Minister of European Affairs of Denmark, Maria Bjerre Holst, during a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna.The funds will be directed to the Fund for Energy Support of Ukraine of the Energy Community.Also at the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the process of enlargement of the European Union, Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as transformations necessary on this path.They also focused on the calendar of the negotiation process regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU, particularly in the context of Denmark's presidency in the second half of 2025.Earlier it was reported that Denmark will allocate 130 million euros to Ukraine for the development of its defense and industrial complex.Also, Ukraine concluded an agreement with Denmark for the purchase of arms worth half a billion euros.

News.Az