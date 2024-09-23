Denmark’s PM urges allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russia

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on Ukraine’s allies to permit the use of donated weapons for long-range strikes against Russia.

In an interview with Bloomberg, she stated, "My suggestion is, let us end the discussion about red lines," News.Az reports.Frederiksen criticized Ukraine’s supporters for hesitating over Kyiv targeting sites within Russia, arguing that this has empowered Moscow.Countries that provide arms, especially the U.S., have imposed restrictions on Ukraine's use of these weapons for fear of escalating the conflict with Russia. However, pressure has been mounting to lift these limits, with support from the EU's top diplomat and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who emphasized their importance for Ukraine's victory. Denmark, Finland, and Sweden have already expressed their support for Ukraine’s autonomy in military actions."The most important red line has been crossed already. And that was when the Russians entered Ukraine," Frederiksen said. "So I will not accept this premise, and I will never allow anyone from Russia to decide what is the right thing to do in NATO, in Europe or in Ukraine."

