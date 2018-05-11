Deputy FM: Georgia, Azerbaijan ensure peace and stability in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

‘Georgia and Azerbaijan ensure peace and stability in the region’, Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister David Dondua said, APA reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is a friend and brother country for Georgia: ‘Cooperation of Azerbaijan and Georgia serves not only for peoples of the two countries, but also for welfare in the region. We make the region attractive not only for our countries, but also for foreign investors’.

Dondua noted that future generations of Georgia and Azerbaijan should try to expand friendship between the two peoples in the future.

News.Az

