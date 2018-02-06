Deputy Minister of MFA Khalaf Khalafov visits the Federal Republic of Germany for bilateral political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 6, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov held a meeting in Berlin with the delegation headed by Andreas Peschke, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia as a continuation of bilateral political consultations.

The spokesman of the Foreign Ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany said the contacts between the two countries are a good indicator for the development of bilateral relations and that the German side is pleased with this trend. Deputy Minister Khalaf Khalafov stressed that the high level political dialogue between the two countries contributes to the development of our relations.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation and exchanged views on prospects. Both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral high-level visits.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed at the meeting and it was stressed that this conflict poses threat to regional security and stability. The Deputy Minister emphasized the necessity of implementing UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict. The meeting also discussed multilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN and the Council of Europe, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Federal Republic of Germany Ramin Hasanov took part in bilateral political consultations.

News.Az

