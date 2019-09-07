Deputy PM: Azerbaijan meeting citizens’ needs for agriculture products

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Azerbaijan is making its contribution to meeting the needs of every citizen by ensuring the growth of agriculture production, Azerbaijani deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

The agricultural sector is one of the most important areas, he said.

He noted that expanding the opportunities for delivering agricultural products produced by farmers to the Azerbaijani citizens should become another direction of the government’s activity.

“The provision of services to different categories of the population, based on their capabilities, is one of the important areas of the modern market economy,” he added. “Without this, it is impossible to imagine the market economy. At the same time, fairs have been organized for selling agricultural products at a lower price. Thus, the need for an Azerbaijani citizen for agricultural products has been met. However, we are concerned that in some cases there are attempts to artificially raise prices, and this contributes to higher prices.”

Ahmadov emphasized that it is also necessary to take into account that the decisions made by the state to significantly increase the minimum salary and pensions have an impact on the market.

“If the salary of public sector employees increases, naturally, there will be some increase in the cost of services as well,” he said. ‘But all this should be carried out on the basis of the principle of justice. All measures being implemented by the state are based on these principles.”

News.Az

