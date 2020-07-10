Deputy PM: Russian government to discuss resumption of international flights after July 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian government will consider resuming international flights after July 15, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a briefing on Friday.

"As for the date when we could restart international air travel, we suggest July 15, 2020, and we suppose that, based on the air authorities’ negotiating position, the Transport Ministry and the Federal Air Transport Agency will be informing the government of the Russian Federation about the negotiation," she said.

Golikova added that the government would be briefed either once a week or in two weeks.

She said Russia would resume flights to those countries where the average incidence rate is below 40 cases per 100,000 population within 14 days, and the indicator will be calculated every two weeks.

(c) TASS

News.Az

News.Az