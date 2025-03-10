Detained former separatist Arkadi Ghukasyan rejects “great Armenia” ideology as ‘fairy tale’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Armenian separatist leader Arkadi Ghukasyan, who stands trial in Azerbaijan for war crimes, has rejected the long-standing nationalist ideology of "Great Armenia" as a ‘fairy tale’.

In response to state prosecutors' questions about his stance on the "Great Armenia" ideology, Ghukasyan dismissed it as a 'fairy tale', News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"I stopped believing in fairy tales a long time ago. The idea of 'Greater Armenia' is a fairy tale. I live in reality and have never taken it seriously," he stated.

Ghukasyan is among several Armenian citizens on trial for alleged war crimes and other serious offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan. The charges include crimes against peace and humanity, acts of aggression, war crimes, genocide, violations of international humanitarian law, terrorism, and the financing of terrorist activities. The defendants are also accused of preparing and waging an aggressive war, as well as attempting to seize and maintain power through violent means.

