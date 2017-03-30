Development of Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector a priority: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Development of Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector is a priority, Azerbaijani MP Musa Guliyev told Trend March 30.

He added that new jobs are created as a result of the support to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Guliyev stressed that it is necessary to more accelerate the development of the non-oil sector.

“Main jobs are also created in the country’s non-oil sector, therefore the non-commodity sectors of the economy must become a priority for ensuring employment of the population,” he added.

Guliyev also stressed that Azerbaijan renders sufficient support for the development of entrepreneurship.

He added that preferential loans are issued to businessmen through the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support.

“New enterprises are being established, new jobs are being created through the loans of the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support,” Guliyev said.

He also added that the most important task today is to expand the export of non-oil products.

“Azerbaijan has trade turnover with many countries and an increase in the export of non-oil products to those countries is very important for the progressive development of this sphere,” he said. “For this purpose, the country created all conditions for entrepreneurs.”

