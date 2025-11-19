Diddy denies sexual battery allegation amid Los Angeles investigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has denied a new sexual battery allegation currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The claim, reportedly dating back to 2020, involves a male music producer who alleges that Combs assaulted him during a photo shoot in a Los Angeles warehouse.

Combs, serving a 50-month prison sentence in New Jersey for prostitution-related charges, has denied all allegations of sexual abuse. “Let me make it absolutely clear, Mr. Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone,” said his attorney, Jonathan Davis. He added that Combs looks forward to clearing his name in court, based on evidence rather than media speculation, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The Sheriff’s Department confirmed that its special victim’s bureau is in the preliminary stages of the investigation but has not released further details due to the sensitivity of the case. According to reports, the accuser claims Combs exposed himself, engaged in sexual acts, and attempted to involve him in those acts.

Combs has faced multiple civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, including claims of assault, coercion, and drugging of victims. Earlier this year, he was convicted in New York on two counts of transportation for prostitution, linked to a high-profile sex-trafficking trial, but was acquitted of the most serious charges.

In a letter to the judge before his sentencing, Combs admitted to past mistakes, saying, “I lost my way… I have been humbled and broken to my core.” He is currently serving his sentence in New Jersey.

News.Az