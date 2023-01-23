“Digital Journalism” training begins in Azerbaijan: Media Development Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy under ADA University, “Digital Journalism” training has started, News.Az reports.

Speaking at an opening ceremony for the training, Natig Mammadli, Head of the Department for work with media entities and journalists at the Media Development Agency, said that this training will play an exceptional role in developing a digital strategy for editorial policy, conveying information to the right audience through online content creation techniques and improving journalists’ skills within the framework of innovations created by digitalization in the media as a whole.

Founder and Director of the London-based High Park Communications Colin Gibson, who worked as the editor of many well-known news agencies such as Daily Mail UK, The Australian and Sunday Telegraph UK, made a speech during the training.

Colin Gibson held training sessions for participants on topics “Adapting Business Plans and Editorial Policy To Digital Strategy”, “Creating and Tracking Digital Media Campaigns and Conveying Them to Right Audience”, and “Analytics-based Digital Media: Optimizing Data-driven Operations to Reach Larger Audiences”.

The main goal of the training, which will last until January 26, is to study new opportunities in the field of journalism and new media trends, improve professional skills in digital media and contribute to the development of the digital media ecosystem.

News.Az