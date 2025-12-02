Dillon Brooks taunts LeBron James after slam dunk - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dillon Brooks sparked controversy once again during a high-stakes game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Just before halftime, Brooks demonstrated his athleticism with an impressive two-handed dunk while closely guarded by Lakers star LeBron James, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After landing from the rim-shaking dunk, Brooks added extra drama by taunting James. He turned toward the four-time NBA champion and mimicked James’ iconic shoulder shrug, a gesture that has become closely associated with the Lakers star, especially following a score.

DILLON BROOKS DUNKED ON LEBRON AND MOCKED HIS SHRUG CELLY 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/C0O9IFiTNH — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 2, 2025

James normally does that move with his shoulders after scoring a basket, particularly after an and-1 opportunity. It has become so widely associated with James that even a ref jokingly hit the move during a Lakers game last season.

The dunk gave Brooks 23 points on the game as the Suns took a surprising 66-52 lead over the Lakers into halftime. Brooks has a lot of history with James and most notably had his trash talk for The King completely backfire during a head-to-head playoff series in 2023. But Brooks has still continued to taunt James during matchups in subsequent years, and that continued on Monday with Brooks pulling the Uno reverse card on James’ shoulder shrug move.

