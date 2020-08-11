Disney just ended the 20th Century Fox brand, one of the most storied names in entertainment

Disney just ended the 20th Century Fox brand, one of the most storied names in entertainment

+ ↺ − 16 px

20th Century Fox, one of the most recognized names in entertainment history, is officially no more.

Disney announced on Monday it would be rebranding one of its TV studios, 20th Century Fox Television, as 20th Television. The new name cuts both the "Century" and the "Fox" from the studio's name.

The move follows Disney dropping the Fox name from its 20th Century Fox film brand in January. The company, which closed a $71 billion deal to acquire many of Fox's assets last year, renamed the longtime studio as just 20th Century Studios.

The well-known logo and title card, which has the words 20th Television stacked above spotlights, will stay the same minus the excluded words.

The new logo and graphics will appear on new episodes of 20th Television TV series starting this fall. Older titles, which have already aired before the rebrand, will maintain the former logo and name.

20th Century Fox was created in 1935 as a merger between Twentieth Century Pictures and Fox Films.

The film studio has produced some of the most popular and beloved films in Hollywood history. That includes "Star Wars," "The Sound of Music," "Die Hard" and "Home Alone." Even its logo and recognizable music has become synonymous with going to the movies.

And its television studio is no slouch. The studio has produced hit shows like "The Simpsons" and "Modern Family."

(c) CNN

News.Az

News.Az