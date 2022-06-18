Disrespect for int’l law should remain on agenda of world community – Azerbaijani ombudsperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Disrespect for international law should remain on the agenda of the world community and influential institutions, said Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva.

Aliyeva made the remarks while speaking at a panel session on “Human Rights, Democracy and New Challenges in the 21st Century” held Saturday as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum themed “Challenges to the Global World Order,” News.Az reports.

She noted that the violation of the rule of law leads to a violation of humanitarian law.

“This is mentioned in the document on human rights adopted by the UN General Assembly. Disrespect for international law should remain on the agenda of the world community and influential institutions. There is a need to develop important flexible mechanisms together with the UN to prevent conflicts, and participate in the adoption of tough decisions and resolutions,” the ombudsperson added.

At the panel session, Aliyeva also pointed out the crimes committed by Armenia against the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

“The crimes perpetrated by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians are a crime against humanity. These crimes must be investigated thoroughly, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice,” she said.

