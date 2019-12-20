Dmitry Rogozin to visit Azerbaijan

“The development of cooperation in the space field with Azerbaijan may be more active. In the case of Azerbaijan’s ambitions in developing this field coincide with the ambitions of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has its own cosmodrome. Azerbaijan also has a number of possibilities from the point of view of participation in mechanical engineering corporations. There are very talented scientists in the space field from Azerbaijan. Many Azerbaijani scientists work in the space industry of Russia. There are many works that we can do with Azerbaijan in the cooperation of the space field. I want to discuss this issue with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan mister Ilham Aliyev very much,” Dmitry Rogozin stressed.

