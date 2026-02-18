Dog runs onto Olympic ski track mid-race - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A dog briefly ran onto the ski track during the women’s team sprint qualification at the Winter Olympics in Italy on February 18.

The incident occurred near the finish line as Croatian skier Tena Hadjic was completing her race. The dog did not act aggressively and instead appeared friendly, approaching and sniffing Argentine skier Nayara Diaz Gonzalez at the finish area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said the incident did not affect qualification results or race outcomes.

Organisers have not yet determined where the dog came from or how it managed to enter the secured competition zone.

