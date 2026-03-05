Erdoğan condemns Iran’s drone strike on Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 5, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Turkish President condemned the drone attack carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, expressing support for the brotherly Azerbaijani people, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the phone call and for his stance.

