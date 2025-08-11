Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) bulls are quietly loading up on this breakout altcoin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin news and Shiba Inu price movements have been in focus this week as meme coin traders eye the next leg of the market cycle. While both DOGE and SHIB are enjoying renewed buying activity, a growing number of investors are shifting attention to Remittix, a fast growing cryptocurrency that is making waves as one of the top altcoins 2025. With $18.5 million already raised and over 587 million tokens sold at $0.0895, Remittix is positioning itself as the best utility crypto for the next bull run.

Dogecoin Builds Momentum But Faces Key Levels

Source: Ali Martinez

The Dogecoin price recently broke past a multi-week resistance at $0.23, triggering bullish sentiment. Now trading near $0.24, DOGE has attracted fresh whale activity as analysts suggest potential moves toward $2 in the coming months.

Dogecoin news also indicates the increased excitement about the potential SEC approval of a spot ETF, so this may lead to additional demand. Nonetheless, even in spite of the short-term optimism, analysts observe that ensuring support is held at the level above the figure of $0.23 will be important to prevent a retracement. The price of Dogecoin is kept on close supervision as traders seek to strike equilibrium between speculative frenzy and conservatism.

Shiba Inu Whales Drive Price Action

The Shiba Inu price has climbed over 12% in recent days, with whale transactions soaring by more than 525% in the past 48 hours. Large trades worth between $1 million and $10 million have been reported, reflecting heightened interest in SHIB.

Source: CryptoStarExpert

Despite the bullish activity, daily trading volume for Shiba Inu remains 28% lower, raising concerns about the sustainability of the rally. The community’s aggressive token burn strategy could help drive the Shiba Inu price toward the $0.000015 mark, but traders remain watchful of low volume levels.

Remittix Captures Investor Attention

While meme coins dominate headlines, Remittix is building something more substantial. Positioned as a cryptocurrency for global transfers, the project combines crypto with real use case appeal and a strong market entry strategy.

Beyond the $18.5 million already raised, the Remittix ecosystem includes a cross-border payments platform designed for real-time fiat and crypto conversions. This makes it a blockchain payments platform capable of onboarding both retail and institutional users.

Why Remittix Is Standing Out

Over $18.5 million raised with strong investor confidence

Global transfers to 30+ countries within seconds

Mobile wallet launch scheduled for Q3 with advanced security

Supports 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies at launch

Backed by audited smart contracts for safety and compliance

With its focus on solving real-world problems and tapping into crypto adoption trends, Remittix is increasingly viewed as a high growth crypto asset and a solid long term crypto investment for the 2025 market.

The Takeaway for 2025 Investors

While Dogecoin news and Shiba Inu price headlines will continue to grab attention, investors seeking growth backed by utility may find more upside in Remittix. With a clear path toward mass adoption and an ecosystem built for everyday use, it is emerging as one of the emerging crypto projects to watch. If momentum continues, Remittix could outperform both meme coins and established players in the next market cycle.

