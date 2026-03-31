Domino’s UK names Nicola Frampton as CEO

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Domino’s Pizza Group has officially appointed interim chief executive Nicola Frampton as its permanent CEO, the company announced on Tuesday.

Frampton, who has been serving as interim CEO since November 2025, will now take full leadership of the British pizza chain as it looks to strengthen growth and navigate ongoing cost pressures, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company said the decision followed a review of both internal and external candidates, with the board concluding that Frampton was the strongest choice to lead the business forward.

She previously served as chief operating officer for around four years, playing a key role in day-to-day operations before stepping into the interim leadership role.

Domino’s is currently working on a broader strategy shift aimed at boosting sales, including efforts to expand its menu beyond pizza into new categories such as fried chicken.

The appointment comes as the company continues to face a challenging retail environment in the UK, with rising costs and cautious consumer spending. However, earlier this month, Domino’s said it remains on track to meet full-year profit expectations.

News.Az