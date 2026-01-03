Doncic, James lead Lakers past Grizzlies 128-121

The Lakers and Grizzlies are scheduled to meet again Sunday in Los Angeles, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Doncic finished with eight assists and six rebounds, while James recorded nine rebounds and six assists. The two stars took control in the fourth quarter, fueling a decisive 12-2 run that put the game out of reach. During the stretch, Doncic scored four points and assisted on two 3-pointers, before James capped the run with a basket.

Memphis was without six players, including Zach Edey, but still had balanced scoring with six players reaching double figures.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 25 points as Memphis dropped four of its last six games and fell two games below .500 on the road. Former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 20 points, while Ja Morant posted 16 points and 11 assists after coming off a 40-point performance in an overtime loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Jake LaRavia scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lakers.

Los Angeles built a 15-point lead in the second quarter, but Memphis responded with an 18-0 run to take its first lead of the game, going up by three points. Caldwell-Pope knocked down two of the Grizzlies’ four 3-pointers during the surge, with Jock Landale adding seven points.

Caldwell-Pope later hit back-to-back 3-pointers that tied the game at 96 heading into the fourth quarter, setting the stage for the Lakers’ late takeover.