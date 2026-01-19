Doncic, James power Lakers past Raptors at home

+ ↺ − 16 px

Luka Doncic scored 25 points and handed out seven assists, while LeBron James contributed 24 points and seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning form with a 110-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Deandre Ayton added 25 points and 13 rebounds in an impressive return from a knee injury for the Lakers, who earned just their second win in seven games while playing their final home contest before embarking on an eight-game, 15-day road trip, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Ayton delivered his highest-scoring performance since Nov. 3 and was perfect from the field, making all 10 of his shots.

Doncic also impressed in his return after sitting out Saturday’s loss at Portland to rest lingering injuries, knocking down five 3-pointers. James, meanwhile, appeared in back-to-back games for only the second time this season — and the second time this week — successfully completing a stretch of five games in seven days for the 41-year-old star, who had previously been resting one game in back-to-back situations.

For Toronto, Scottie Barnes finished with 22 points and nine rebounds as the Raptors suffered consecutive losses for the first time in four weeks after falling to the Clippers at home on Friday. Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 20 points, and former Lakers draft pick Brandon Ingram recorded 19 points and seven assists for Toronto, which faded in the fourth quarter of the opener of a five-game road trip.

Neither team built a double-digit lead until the Lakers opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back baskets by James to go up 91-80. Los Angeles soon took firm control, scoring nine straight points while holding Toronto scoreless for three and a half minutes.

Doncic picked up his 12th technical foul of the season in the first half for arguing a call, the second-highest total in the NBA, trailing only Phoenix’s Dillon Brooks.

Up next:

Raptors: Visit Golden State on Tuesday night.

Lakers: Visit Denver on Tuesday night.

