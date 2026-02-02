Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slide as markets eye Fed pick

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1%, while S&P 500 futures declined 1.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures slid 1.8%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Stocks are coming off a losing session on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced Kevin Warsh as his nominee to lead the Federal Reserve. The move has fueled speculation over the future path of interest rates, though most traders continue to expect two rate cuts by the end of the year.

Over the weekend, Bitcoin fell below the $80,000 level for the first time since April, extending losses after a volatile close to last week. Precious metals, which have driven one of the strongest rallies of 2026 so far, also remained volatile. Silver rebounded late Sunday after plunging about 30% in its largest single-day drop on record, while gold edged higher following its recent pullback.

Markets are also absorbing renewed uncertainty surrounding Nvidia and the broader artificial intelligence trade. Big Tech stocks have driven market moves at the start of 2026, as heavy focus on earnings has pushed leading companies in divergent directions.

The week ahead will feature a heavy slate of corporate earnings, with more than 100 S&P 500 companies set to report results. Major names scheduled to post earnings include Amazon, Alphabet, Disney, Palantir, and Advanced Micro Devices.

Investors are also awaiting key economic data, including the January U.S. jobs report due on Friday. Economists expect payrolls to have increased by 65,000 last month, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.4%.