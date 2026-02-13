Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip ahead of CPI inflation report

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures edged lower Friday morning as markets attempted to steady following a broad selloff, with investors awaiting a closely watched inflation update due before the opening bell.

Futures tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped about 0.2%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Thursday’s regular session saw heavy selling across Wall Street, as volatility linked to artificial intelligence concerns spread into sectors including real estate, transportation and software. The S&P 500 dropped nearly 1.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell roughly 2%. The Dow declined nearly 670 points, or 1.3%.

All seven members of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” technology group ended the day in negative territory. Cisco Systems plunged 12% after issuing weaker-than-expected forward guidance, adding to the broader market’s losses. Apple Inc. fell 5%, marking its sharpest one-day decline since April 2025.

In after-hours trading, chip equipment manufacturer Applied Materials jumped 11% after posting better-than-expected quarterly results and providing an upbeat outlook. Shares of electric vehicle maker Rivian soared 14% following an earnings report that exceeded expectations, with revenue of $1.286 billion compared to forecasts of $1.26 billion.

Investors are now turning their attention to upcoming corporate and economic data releases. The spotlight is on January’s consumer price index report, a key gauge of inflation that could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

Earnings season continues Friday with Moderna set to report results. The company’s shares have already fallen 10% this week after the FDA rejected its investigational flu vaccine.

News.Az