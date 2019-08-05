Driver killed in road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk
- 05 Aug 2019 23:15
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 140650
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/driver-killed-in-road-accident-in-armenias-kotayk Copied
One person has died after a road accident today in Kotayk Province, according to the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations.
At 2:47 am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call that a road accident had occurred in Karenis village.
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene. It was found out that a car had gone off-road on the Charentsavan-Karenis motorway and rolled about 10 meters into a small gorge.
The driver, who was born in 1959, had died on the spot, News.am reported.
News.Az