Driver killed in road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk

One person has died after a road accident today in Kotayk Province, according to the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

At 2:47 am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call that a road accident had occurred in Karenis village.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene. It was found out that a car had gone off-road on the Charentsavan-Karenis motorway and rolled about 10 meters into a small gorge.

The driver, who was born in 1959, had died on the spot, News.am reported.

News.Az

