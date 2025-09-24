Drone attack on Novorossiysk kills 2, injures 6

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people injured in a Ukrainian military drone attack on central Novorossiysk has risen to six, authorities reported. Two people were killed in the strike.

According to the operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai, among the injured is a minor. All were hospitalized, with three sustaining moderate injuries and three in serious condition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Debris from the drones damaged seven residential buildings, including the Novorossiysk Hotel, where a fire is still being extinguished. Additionally, 20 vehicles were damaged, three of which were completely destroyed.

Throughout the day, city authorities repeatedly issued an “Attention Everyone” alert due to attacks by drones and unmanned boats.

The strike also hit the city office of KTC-R, injuring two employees and additional civilians. Staff were evacuated, and the wounded were taken to hospital.

Governor Veniamin Kondratyev of Krasnodar Krai confirmed the drone attack and urged residents to remain calm, follow safety measures, and stay home if possible.

