Russian boats in Kherson, Ukraine have been disabled, with Russian forces suspecting deliberate sabotage by their own crews, according to the Atesh partisan movement.

The 92nd River Boat Brigade’s vessels reportedly fail when most needed, limiting the Dnipro River Flotilla’s operations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Atesh agents continue targeting Russian communications and logistics, recently destroying a communications tower in Kursk and disrupting railway supply lines in Kupiansk and Rostov regions, further hampering Russian military operations.

