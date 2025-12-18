Drone attacks hit Ukrainian cities, causing power outages, fires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian drone attacks struck several Ukrainian regions overnight, causing power outages, fires, and multiple injuries, according to regional authorities.

The attacks targeted the Cherkasy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. Emergency services were deployed across affected areas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Ukraine’s Sumy region, a strike in the Kovpakivskyi district shattered windows in residential and non-residential buildings. At least one person was injured, while no fatalities were reported.

In the Odesa region, drone strikes damaged a nine-storey apartment building and an educational facility. Seven people were injured, with one hospitalized in moderate condition.

Russian drones also hit energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region, triggering power outages in several settlements. No casualties were reported there.

In Cherkasy, authorities said infrastructure in the regional center was damaged, with emergency crews continuing response operations.

Meanwhile, strikes on residential areas in Kryvyi Rih caused a fire and injured two civilians, a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman. An assistance center was opened at a nearby school for affected residents.

The latest attacks follow earlier drone strikes this week on Zaporizhzhia and Odesa, which also damaged civilian infrastructure and injured several people. Ukrainian officials say the continued attacks highlight growing risks to civilian safety and critical energy systems.

News.Az