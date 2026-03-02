Explosions heard near Erbil airport in Iraq
02 Mar 2026 10:42
- 02 Mar 2026 10:52
Source: Shafaq News
Explosions were reported near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq.
The blasts were heard in the vicinity of the airport, though there was no immediate information on the cause of the explosions or possible damage, News.Az reports, citing AFP.
Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.
By Nijat Babayev