Drone debris ignites cars in Kyiv yard after Russian overnight attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched another overnight drone attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, with falling debris from downed UAVs igniting cars and sparking fires in a residential area, officials said early Saturday.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko, fragments of a destroyed drone landed in the courtyard of a residential building in the Pecherskyi district, News.Az reports.

“Preliminary reports indicate that debris fell in a residential courtyard. All emergency services are heading to the scene. Stay in shelters!” Klitschko warned on Telegram.

Tkachenko later confirmed that vehicles caught fire in two separate locations within the district. “Information on casualties is being verified,” he added.

Air defense systems were active throughout the night, with Kyiv’s third air raid alert declared at around 3:50 a.m., following earlier alarms at 11:30 p.m. and 12:50 a.m.

The city of Dnipro and surrounding areas also came under heavy attack overnight. A drone strike hit a residential apartment block, destroying several units and sparking a large fire.

Preliminary reports say seven people were injured, including two children aged 2 and 13. In the Samarskyi district, a private house caught fire, while in Pavlohrad, loud explosions damaged a local shop. Infrastructure damage was also reported in the Synelnykove district.

Residents in Kharkiv reported a series of nighttime explosions. Mayor Ihor Terekhov later clarified that the blasts occurred outside the city, in nearby suburbs.

Ukraine’s air defense units continue to repel waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple regions as Russian forces intensify strikes ahead of winter.

News.Az