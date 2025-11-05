Brussels-backed Zelensky urges Orban to unblock EU bid

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Hungarian leader Viktor Orban to stop obstructing Kyiv's EU membership bid, as Brussels expressed support for advancing Ukraine to the next stage, despite concerns over corruption.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has breathed fresh life into long-stalled efforts to incorporate new members into the 27-nation bloc, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Brussels sees swelling its numbers as a strategic priority in the face of the Kremlin's aggression, with EU enlargement chief Marta Kos saying more countries was a "realistic possibility within the coming years".

Ten countries are currently angling to join the club -- though some, such as Turkey, are essentially frozen in their tracks.

Leading the pack of EU hopefuls are the Balkan duo of Montenegro and Albania, while Ukraine and Moldova have made important strides after lodging their applications in 2022.

Kos said she wants the green light next month for Ukraine and Moldova to press on with formal negotiations, but Hungary's Russia-friendly leader Orban has been stalling on Kyiv's bid.

"We are at war for our survival, and we would really like the prime minister of Hungary to support us, at least not block us," Zelensky told an event hosted by broadcaster Euronews.

News.Az