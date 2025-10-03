Drone strike briefly disrupts operations at Russia’s Azot chemical plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones targeted the Azot chemical plant in Russia’s Perm Krai overnight on October 3, regional Governor Dmitry Makhonin confirmed.

The strike briefly disrupted production at the facility, one of Russia's largest nitrogen fertilizer producers and a key supplier of chemicals used in agriculture and explosives, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Located about 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory, the plant produces ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate, as well as higher aliphatic and crystalline sodium nitrite.

In 2024, Azot reported record output of more than 2.3 million tons of products.

"According to updated information, an attack by enemy drones was carried out at night… There was a brief stoppage of the technological cycle at Azot," Makhonin said. "Emergency services specialists continue to work at the scene, and an operational headquarters has been set up."

