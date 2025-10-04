Drone strike hits major Russian oil refinery near St. Petersburg - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones struck one of Russia’s largest and most advanced oil refineries overnight on October 4, igniting a fire at the facility in Kirishi, located in the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the fire break out at the Kirishi refinery, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed the drone attack and fire but did not identify the facility, adding the fire had been extinguished.

"Air defense forces destroyed seven UAVs in the skies over Kirishi. The fire in the industrial zone has been extinguished," Drozdenko wrote on Telegram.

The refinery, more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Ukraine's border, is one of Russia's largest, was only opened in 2017, and accounts for 6.6% of Russia's total oil refining volumes.

It has been targeted at least three other times — in September and March this year and in March 2024.

Ukraine's military claimed responsibility for the September and March 2025 strikes, but has yet to comment on the latest attack.

Just a day earlier, Ukrainian drones targeted a chemical plant in Russia's Perm Krai, briefly disrupting production at one of the country's largest nitrogen fertilizer producers, which also supplies chemicals used in explosives.

